Light–matter interactions simulated on the world’s fastest supercomputer

Researchers have developed a computational approach for simulating interactions between matter and light at the atomic scale. The team tested their method by modeling light -- matter interactions in a thin film of amorphous silicon dioxide, composed of more than 10,000 atoms, using the world's fastest supercomputer, Fugaku. The proposed approach is highly efficient and could be used to study a wide range of phenomena in nanoscale optics and photonics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107101011.htm

