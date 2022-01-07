Light–matter interactions simulated on the world’s fastest supercomputer

Articles

Researchers have developed a computational approach for simulating interactions between matter and light at the atomic scale. The team tested their method by modeling light -- matter interactions in a thin film of amorphous silicon dioxide, composed of more than 10,000 atoms, using the world's fastest supercomputer, Fugaku. The proposed approach is highly efficient and could be used to study a wide range of phenomena in nanoscale optics and photonics.

