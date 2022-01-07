How the brain’s blue spot helps us focus our attention

Articles

Published on Friday, 07 January 2022

How can we shift from a state of inattentiveness to one of highest attention? The locus coeruleus, literally the 'blue spot,' is a tiny cluster of cells at the base of the brain. As the main source of the neurotransmitter noradrenaline, it helps us control our attentional focus. Synthesizing evidence from animal and human studies, scientists have now developed a novel framework describing the way the blue spot regulates our brain's sensitivity to relevant information in situations requiring attention.

