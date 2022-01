Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 21:46 Hits: 6

Researchers used a customized printer to fully 3D print a flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display. The discovery could result in low-cost OLED displays in the future that could be widely produced using 3D printers by anyone at home, instead of by technicians in expensive microfabrication facilities.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107164610.htm