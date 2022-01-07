The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tangled messages: Tracing neural circuits to chemotherapy's 'constellation of side effects'

Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy can experience severe side effects that persist long after treatments end. A new study has found a novel pathway for understanding why these debilitating conditions happen -- and why scientists should focus on 'all of the possible neural processes that deliver sensory or motor problems to a patient's brain' and not just those that occur away from the center of the body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107173357.htm

