Tangled messages: Tracing neural circuits to chemotherapy's 'constellation of side effects'

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 07 January 2022 22:33 Hits: 5

Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy can experience severe side effects that persist long after treatments end. A new study has found a novel pathway for understanding why these debilitating conditions happen -- and why scientists should focus on 'all of the possible neural processes that deliver sensory or motor problems to a patient's brain' and not just those that occur away from the center of the body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220107173357.htm