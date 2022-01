Articles

A federal judge in Texas dismissed a challenge to Biden’s decision to revoke a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline — saying that the case is moot since the project has already been canceled. Judge Jeffrey Brown cited a brief from pipeline...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/588667-challenge-to-biden-keystone-xl-revocation-dismissed-as-moot