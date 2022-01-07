NC Energy and Equity Executive Order [NRDC Reaction]

RALEIGH, NC – Governor Roy Cooper released his climate and equity executive order today, laying out how the State of North Carolina will address some of the most pressing energy and environment issues facing the state.

Following is reaction from Luis Martinez, Southeast Energy Director at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“Today’s executive order will continue to shape how the State of North Carolina combats climate change. The threat is real and urgent, so it is essential for Governor Cooper to quickly shift to concrete actions that address the disproportionate burden of environmental harm on people of color, low-income communities, and indigenous communities in North Carolina. The added attention to transportation sector emissions is an important bridge to coming stakeholder processes and we expect the pathways analysis will also reveal opportunities for the industrial sector emission reductions.”

“One of the key portions of the executive order focuses on how federal funds coming to the state must be used to drive emission reductions and equity. Given the significant funding likely on the way, this could be quite impactful as small towns in Eastern Carolina are going bankrupt by being on the frontlines of climate. Along the same lines, the state should finalize rule making on the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which could generate significant resources for frontline communities and equity.”

###

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.