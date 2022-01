Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 00:25 Hits: 1

During long portions of the past 2.4 billion years, the Earth may have been more 'inhospitable' to life than scientists previously thought, according to new computer simulations. Using a state-of-the-art climate model, researchers now believe the level of ultraviolet (UV) radiation reaching the Earth's surface could have been underestimated, with UV levels being up to ten times higher.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220104192530.htm