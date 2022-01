Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 16:13 Hits: 1

Increasingly, hospitalized patients contract infections that evade current antibiotics including colistin, long used as a last treatment option. The discovery of a new colistin variant might make it possible to outmaneuver these pathogens.

