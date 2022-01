Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 20:13 Hits: 8

A new software tool can accelerate materials science research by cutting out tedious background research on material properties. Researchers recently debuted propSym, an open-source software on the programming platform MATLAB, to calculate the fundamental constants needed to describe the physical properties of solids, such as metals, ceramics or composites.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220105151340.htm