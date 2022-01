Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022 20:13 Hits: 6

Standard chemotherapies may efficiently kill cancer cells, but they also pose significant risks to healthy cells, resulting in secondary illness and a diminished quality of life for patients. To prevent the previously unavoidable damage, researchers have developed a new class of nanomaterials engineered to capture chemotherapy drugs before they interact with healthy tissue.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220105151343.htm