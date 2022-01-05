Findings open the way to more precise diagnoses and treatments of Alzheimer’s disease

Articles

An international team has made a significant breakthrough in understanding why Alzheimer's disease progresses so rapidly in some people that they die within three years. The researchers found a link between strains of misshapen and fast-replicating tau protein and accelerated cognitive decline -- a critical result that illuminates the variations in Alzheimer's disease and could help lead to more precise diagnoses and targeted therapies. Such work could lead to changes in Alzheimer's care, possibly giving patients and families more accurate prognoses.

