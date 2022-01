Articles

Published on Wednesday, 05 January 2022

More than 4 in 10 Americans lived in areas that were hit by climate disasters in 2021, according to an analysis done by The Washington Post. The analysis of federal disaster declarations showed more than 40 percent of Americans...

