Custom finger clip offers a new way to measure blood pressure, other vitals

Monitoring a person's blood pressure on a regular basis can help health care professionals with early detection of various health problems such as high blood pressure, which has no warning signs or symptoms. However, many things can alter an accurate blood pressure reading, including a patient's nervousness about having their blood pressure taken at a doctor's office, otherwise known as 'white coat syndrome.' Now, researchers are customizing a commercial finger clip device to provide a rapid, noninvasive way for measuring and continually monitoring blood pressure. The device can also simultaneously measure four additional vital signs -- heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, body temperature and respiratory rate.

