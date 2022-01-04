Plasma-based engineering creates contact-killing, antifouling, drug-release surfaces

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022 17:36 Hits: 0

Conventional wet-chemistry methods used to create biocidal materials are complex, time-consuming, and expensive. Researchers present a tutorial in which they explore a promising alternative called plasma-enabled surface engineering. The technology relies on nonequilibrium plasma that produces chemical reactions to change the properties at the material surface. Reactions can be manipulated by adjusting electric power for surface activation, coating deposition, and surface nanostructuring of virtually any solid material.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220104123601.htm