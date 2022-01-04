The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mass die-off of Magellanic penguins seen during 2019 heat wave

In 2019, researchers witnessed the consequences of an extreme heat event at Punta Tombo in Argentina, one of the world's largest breeding colonies for Magellanic penguins. On Jan. 19, temperatures at the site spiked in the shade to 44 C, or 111.2 F, killing at least 354 penguins. Nearly three-quarters of the penguins that died were adults, many of which likely died of dehydration, based on postmortem analyses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/01/220104163452.htm

