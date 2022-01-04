Don’t Look Up! Not So Fast

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 04 January 2022

Written by Dominique Browning

Of course the moment someone says, “Don’t Look Up!” the first thing we want to do is … look up. It is hard to believe that the record-breaking movie of the holiday season was about asteroids crashing into Earth — as a metaphor for how we deal with global warming.

Or given the way 2021 went, maybe it isn’t so hard to believe. There were plenty of mornings when we wanted to burrow further under the blankets and not face what was happening — bury our heads in the sand, so to speak. But in the end, Moms don’t have a choice. We have to look up.

And so we did. We looked up, all year, to confront COVID, chaos, mayhem, dissonance, disinformation — so many things that trouble and even imperil us.

We also looked up and found joy. We found common purpose, faith, hope, inspiration, and a sense of mission.

I spent a lot of the holiday thinking about the work ahead of us here at Moms Clean Air Force — and literally soaking in the feeling of fellowship with the members of Moms Clean Air Force — who have turned out, day after day, month after month, to do all the work necessary to help change laws and regulations in order to make us safer.

Thank you, all of you, for all you have done over the last decade. Thank you, all of you, for the outpouring of support, well wishes, work, and funds — we had a record-breaking year for fundraising.

We are looking forward to a full year of working to demand that EPA strengthen pollution and climate rules, that Congress pass bills that protect us — we haven’t given up on Build Back Better! — that the President take executive actions as needed, that we unlock the potential of all creative minds to look up at the stars and steer us to a greater place.

Tell The Senate: Support the Build Back Better Act

Read more https://www.momscleanairforce.org/dont-look-up-not-so-fast/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dont-look-up-not-so-fast