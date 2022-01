Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 01 January 2022

Beaches were closed in the Los Angeles area this weekend following a historic spill of up to 7 million gallons of untreated sewage.A 48-inch sewer main line failed on Thursday, sending millions of gallons into the Dominguez Channel, which flows into...

