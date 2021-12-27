Immune response to seasonal coronaviruses may offer protection against COVID-19

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 20:41 Hits: 1

Researchers have found that individuals with a certain HLA type may be able to mount a killer T cell response to COVID-19, thanks to the T cells responding to a portion of the virus's spike protein that is also present in seasonal coronaviruses that cause the common cold. This work could help explain the different responses between populations, and could potentially be used as a way to develop a new type of vaccine against the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211227154139.htm