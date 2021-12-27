The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Immune response to seasonal coronaviruses may offer protection against COVID-19

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Researchers have found that individuals with a certain HLA type may be able to mount a killer T cell response to COVID-19, thanks to the T cells responding to a portion of the virus's spike protein that is also present in seasonal coronaviruses that cause the common cold. This work could help explain the different responses between populations, and could potentially be used as a way to develop a new type of vaccine against the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211227154139.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version