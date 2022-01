Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 29 December 2021 20:50 Hits: 1

More plants and animals than ever before are on a global list of threatened species, with the World Wildlife Fund Germany warning that more than 1 million species could go extinct within the next 10 years

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/looming-mass-extinction-could-be-biggest-since-the-dinosaurs-says-wwf/a-60289286?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss