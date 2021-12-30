Scientists retool CAR T cells to serve as ‘micropharmacies’ for cancer drugs

Immunotherapies called chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells use genetically engineered versions of a patient's own immune cells to fight cancer. These treatments have energized cancer care, especially for people with certain types of blood cancers. Now, scientists have developed new CAR T cells that can do something their predecessors cannot: Make drugs.

