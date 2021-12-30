Possible chemical leftovers from early Earth sit near the core

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 30 December 2021 18:09 Hits: 4

Down near the Earth's core, there are zones where seismic waves slow to a crawl. New research finds that these enigmatic and descriptively-named ultra-low velocity zones are surprisingly layered. Modeling suggests that it's possible some of these zones are leftovers from the processes that shaped the early Earth -- remnants of incomplete mixing like clumps of flour in the bottom of a bowl of batter.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211230130931.htm