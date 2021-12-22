The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

White matter microstructure reveals developmental risk for psychosis

Brain imaging studies have shown structural and functional abnormalities in people with psychosis in the connections between the cortex and the thalamus, the major waystation for incoming sensory information and a critical regulator of cortical activity. A new study shows that those differences are not present during development, but that the integrity of the connections is compromised in youth with psychosis spectrum symptoms.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211222104954.htm

