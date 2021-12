Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 20:12 Hits: 0

Researchers have successfully applied machine learning to guide the synthesis of new nanomaterials, eliminating barriers associated with materials discovery. The highly trained algorithm combed through a defined dataset to accurately predict new structures that could fuel processes in clean energy, chemical and automotive industries.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211222151217.htm