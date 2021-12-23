Climate and soil determine the distribution of plant traits

Articles

An international research team succeeded in identifying global factors that explain the diversity of form and function in plants. The researchers collected and analyzed plant data from around the world. For the first time, they showed for characteristics such as plant size, structure, and life span how strongly these are determined by climate and soil properties. Insights derived from this could be crucial to improving Earth system models with regard to the role of plant diversity.

