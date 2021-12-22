The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

These fish work together by the hundreds of thousands to make waves

Category: Environment Hits: 4

In the sports arena, spectators sometimes create a spectacle known as a wave, as successive groups stand up in unison to yell with arms in the air. Now, researchers have shown that small freshwater fish known as sulphur mollies do a similar thing, and for life or death reasons. The collective wave action produced by hundreds of thousands of fish working together helps to protect them from predatory birds.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211222153134.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version