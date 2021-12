Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 December 2021

The 10 most expensive weather disasters of 2021 caused more than $170 billion (€150 billion) in damages, UK charity Christian Aid has reported. That's up $20 billion on last year's figure.

