Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 16:06 Hits: 0

The environmental group NABU's "Dinosaur of the Year" prize has highlighted the ecological dangers of greenfield construction. The winner is the northwestern city of Emden — but NABU says that only exemplifies a trend.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-environmental-dinosaur-of-the-year-award-goes-to-emden-s-project/a-60266923?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss