Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 December 2021 19:24 Hits: 1

Wind power is essential to fighting climate change, yet building the turbines is energy-intensive and the blades are made from plastics. So how eco-friendly is wind power really?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-sustainable-is-wind-power/a-60268971?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss