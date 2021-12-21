The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

3D-bioprinted tissues can now be stored in the freezer until needed

A major obstacle to widespread study and clinical use of 3D tissues is their short shelf-life, which may be anywhere from a just few hours to a few days. As in the case of an organ transplant, a bioprinted tissue must be transported rapidly to the location where it is needed, or it will not be viable. Researchers now describe new work combining 3D bioprinting with cryopreservative techniques to create tissues which can be preserved in a freezer at -196°C and thawed within minutes for immediate use.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211221133518.htm

