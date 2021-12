Articles

Pulmonary embolisms are dangerous, lung-clogging blot clots. In a pilot study, scientists showed that artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms can detect signs of these clots in electrocardiograms (EKGs), a finding which may one day help doctors with screening.

