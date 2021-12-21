Arctic birds connect the world: Biologging tech tracking of nearctic seabirds surprise scientists with diverse migratory paths from shared breeding site

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

As the Arctic and the oceans warm due to climate change, understanding how a rapidly changing environment may affect birds making annual journeys between the Arctic and the high seas is vital to international conservation efforts. However, for some Arctic species, there are still many unknowns about their migration routes. Using telemetry to solve some mysteries of three related seabird species -- the pomarine jaeger, parasitic jaeger and long-tailed jaeger -- scientists discovered they took different paths across four oceans from a shared central Canadian high Arctic nesting location.

