Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 25 December 2021 12:00 Hits: 2

The crumbling electricity network that serves the island's 3 million people is at the center of a debate on renewable energy vs. fossil fuels — with billions of federal dollars at stake.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/25/biden-puerto-rico-electricity-network-526102