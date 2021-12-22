The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Machine learning models quantum devices

Technologies that take advantage of novel quantum mechanical behaviors are likely to become commonplace in the near future. These may include devices that use quantum information as input and output data, which require careful verification due to inherent uncertainties. The verification is more challenging if the device is time dependent when the output depends on past inputs. For the first time, researchers using machine learning dramatically improved the efficiency of verification for time-dependent quantum devices by incorporating a certain memory effect present in these systems.

