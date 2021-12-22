The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Novel biosensors set to revolutionize brain-controlled robotics

A novel carbon-based biosensor is set to drive new innovations in brain-controlled robotics. The biosensor adheres to the skin of the face and head in order to detect electrical signals being sent by the brain. These signals can be translated into commands to control autonomous robotic systems. The sensor, made of epitaxial graphene grown onto a silicon carbide on silicon substrate, overcomes three major challenges of graphene-based biosensing: corrosion, durability and skin-contact resistance.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211222100804.htm

