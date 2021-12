Articles

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launched Dec. 25 from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. The Webb observatory's mission is to seek the light from the first galaxies in the early universe and to explore our own solar system, as well as planets orbiting other stars, called exoplanets.

