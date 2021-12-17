Ten Years Strong: Moms Clean Air Force Fighting Climate and Air Pollution to Protect Our Children

Articles

Written by Dominique Browning

February, 2020: The Moms Clean Air Force team.

The last few months sure have been a roller coaster of a political season — and we have many more climbs and dives to go.

When I started Moms Clean Air Force in 2011, I had no idea what I was in for when it came to getting laws passed to protect us and our children from air pollution and global warming. Naively, I figured the problem was so huge that the “government” would figure out what to do. I hadn’t fully appreciated that WE are the government, when you get down to it.

I am so grateful to have had YOU — all our 1.4 million members — working together to get things done.

For 10 glorious, maddening years, we’ve experienced it all: Wins. Losses. Setbacks. We’ve had to fall back, and we’ve had to rush the goals, skirmishing to find a path forward. It has felt crazy and exhilarating.

Kind of like raising children. You just never know what’s next.

The mothers of our Force have shown up, day after day, month after month, year after year, to do the hard work of making the government work with us — toward our goals of a safer and cleaner country. The work is often tedious — not so splashy, but so important.

Each and every one of you who has signed a petition, tagged a legislator on social media, testified in front of the EPA, donated, volunteered to organize turnout at events, or joined our team for a full-time commitment — each and every one of you has played a significant role in getting some historic legislation passed, including the recent bipartisan infrastructure bill with its important provisions for cutting climate pollution. Many administrations have tried to do this — or refused to do this — and now it has happened.

Now we must get the Build Back Better bill passed through the Senate. Again, for the sake of our children — for their health, their safety, and their well-being. As a grandmother, whose heart has been captured by a five-year-old in Wisconsin, I am compelled to do everything in my power to protect him, and his entire generation.

This work fuels my hope — and I promise you, it is sustainable, renewable, and powerful!

We’re also about to achieve some serious health and climate protections from the Environmental Protection Agency — strong clean car standards, a comprehensive federal methane rule, restored protections from mercury, to name a few. Again, this is possible thanks to working with all our partners, and working with all of you.

So as we round out this year — and as we round out TEN YEARS!!! of Moms Clean Air Force — I want to send a heartfelt thank you, and congratulations!

