Newsom Administration Releases Plan to Combat California’s Biodiversity and Climate Crises

SACRAMENTO – The California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) today released its draft Pathways to 30x30 document, which identifies strategies to achieve California’s conservation goal, called “30x30,” after receiving broad public input, including from stakeholder groups and Tribal nations throughout the state. The document lays out how the state will implement Governor Newsom’s executive order on California’s commitment to conserve 30 percent of its lands and waters by 2030, as part of the international 30x30 movement to stem the biodiversity and climate crises we face today.

Following is a quote from Helen O’Shea, Senior Policy Analyst at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

“California leads the nation in efforts to protect 30% of our wildlands, coastal and inland waters, and open spaces. The draft report identifies key strategies needed to continue this essential conservation work—it's a good start. Moving forward, this bold effort must help species thrive, combat the effects of climate change, and increase access to nature for all. Tribal nations and marginalized communities have so often been left out of important conservation efforts such as this. For the final draft of this report to be successful, it must reflect specific actions, investments, timelines, and the insights of all Californians.”

More Information About 30x30:

