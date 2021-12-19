NRDC: “Failure Is Not an Option” on Build Back Better Act





WASHINGTON - The White House issued a statement today pledging to press on with its Build Back Better legislation in the face of what it called an “inexplicable reversal” on the bill by a Democratic senator.

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), made the following statement:

“Failure is not an option. The stakes for the country are too high. Inaction would cripple our economy, as climate costs and dangers rise. The investments in this bill will create jobs, strengthen our economy and cut costs for our families and workers. Those aren’t options: they’re essential to a more prosperous future.

“The Build Back Better Act will help clean up our dirty power plants and speed the shift to electric cars and trucks. It will help us get more renewable power from the wind and sun. And it will expand low-income housing, strengthen public transit and cut the pollution that threatens our water and air.

“Congress must return in early January to enact this measure without fail or delay.”

# # #

