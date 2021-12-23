Mapping the musical mind

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 15:14 Hits: 0

Researchers used magnetic resonance imaging to study the brains of secondary school students during a task focused on musical observation. They found that students trained to play music from a young age exhibited certain kinds of brain activity more strongly than other students. The researchers also observed a specific link between musical processing and areas of the brain associated with language processing for the first time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211223101414.htm