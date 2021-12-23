The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Microorganism sheds new light on cancer resistance

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Scientists describe T. adhaerens' unusual behavior, including its capacity to repair its DNA even after significant radiation damage and to extrude injured cells, which later die. The findings advance scientific investigations of natural cancer-suppression mechanisms across life. Insights gleaned from these evolutionary adaptations may find their way into new and more effective therapies for this leading killer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211223101432.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version