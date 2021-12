Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 December 2021 20:15 Hits: 3

A new study adds more evidence that the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can evade the immune protection conferred by vaccines and natural infection and suggests the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the virus may soon evolve.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211223151542.htm