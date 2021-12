Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 December 2021 20:30 Hits: 0

Astronomers have produced the most comprehensive image of radio emission from the nearest actively feeding supermassive black hole to Earth. The emission is powered by a central black hole in the galaxy Centaurus A, about 12 million light years away. When viewed from Earth, the eruption from Centaurus A now extends eight degrees across the sky -- the length of 16 full Moons laid side by side.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211222153042.htm