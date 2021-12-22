The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

70 new rogue planets discovered in our galaxy

Rogue planets are elusive cosmic objects that have masses comparable to those of the planets in our Solar System but do not orbit a star, instead roaming freely on their own. Not many were known until now, but a team of astronomers, using data from several European Southern Observatory (ESO) telescopes and other facilities, have just discovered at least 70 new rogue planets in our galaxy. This is the largest group of rogue planets ever discovered, an important step towards understanding the origins and features of these mysterious galactic nomads.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/12/211222153104.htm

