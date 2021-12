Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Just like humans, New Caledonian crows are particularly careful when handling their most valuable tools, according to a new study. The research reveals that crows are more likely to store relatively complex and efficient foraging tools for future use than more basic tools.

