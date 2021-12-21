The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Birds’ dazzling iridescence tied to nanoscale tweak of feather structure

Researchers found that the iridescent shimmer that makes birds such as peacocks and hummingbirds so striking is rooted in an evolutionary tweak in feather nanostructure that has more than doubled the range of iridescent colors birds can display. This insight could help researchers understand how and when iridescence first evolved in birds, as well as inspire the development of new materials that can capture or manipulate light.

