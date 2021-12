Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Around the world, coal-producing countries are struggling for a "just transition" away from fossil fuels. But for Donbas in war-torn Ukraine, shuttered mines threaten ecological disaster.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/toxic-waters-in-war-torn-ukraine-how-not-to-phase-out-coal/a-60084288?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss