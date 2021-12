Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 19:38 Hits: 0

The Himalayan glaciers are melting at an “exceptional rate,” which is threatening the water supply for millions of individuals in Asia, according to a new study.University of Leeds researchers found that Himalayan glaciers are shrinking...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/586600-himalayan-glaciers-melting-at-exceptional-rate-research