Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 December 2021 21:14 Hits: 1

California will join 12 district attorneys in suing Walmart, alleging the retail giant has repeatedly violated state laws against hazardous waste disposal over the past six years.In a press conference Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/586638-california-sues-walmart-for-alleged-illegal-hazardous-waste