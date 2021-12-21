Biden Administration Provides Update on 30x30

WASHINGTON – The Biden Administration today released its first annual progress report on its America the Beautiful initiative to reduce biodiversity loss, defend against climate change, and increase equitable access to nature. The report outlines the progress made in conservation and restoration efforts across the country .

Following is a quote from Andrew Wetzler, Chief Program Officer at Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).

“Today’s report makes clear the real mismatch between the scale of these problems and the scope of activities that have been undertaken to address climate change and nature loss. The administration has taken some important first steps to protect nature for future generations, and must continue building from here with strong actions to meet the urgency of the moment.”

Background

On January 27, 2021, President Biden signed Executive Order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, to chart the course on how the United States will combat climate change and address how the nation’s lands, ocean, inland waters, and wildlife can be a powerful part of achieving this goal. Biden’s executive order promised to conserve at least 30 percent of U.S. lands and waters (also known as 30x30) and called for the U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Department of Commerce through NOAA, and Council on Environmental Quality, to present a report to the National Climate Task Force, with input from diverse stakeholders.

The report, “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful,” proposed guidelines and mechanisms to help achieve biodiversity, climate change, and access to nature goals and measure accomplishments toward these objectives. Today’s progress report is part of a required deliverable outlined in Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful.

