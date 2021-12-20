NRDC: EPA Accelerates Progress Toward Cleaner Vehicles

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Protection Agency finalized clean car standards for model years 2023-2026, as President Biden moves to re-establish and strengthen vehicle standards gutted by the Trump administration.

The following is a statement by Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“With these clean car standards, President Biden is making crucial cuts to tailpipe pollution while saving consumers money at the pump. This is also a critical step in transitioning the fleet to zero-emitting electric vehicles.

“With automakers now starting to shift to an electric fleet and unprecedented investments on the way for charging infrastructure, EPA must move quickly to set standards that ensure at least half of vehicle sales are zero emissions before the end of this decade. Given the climate crisis before us, we must lock in progress. There’s no time to waste.”

